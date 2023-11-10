 Calendar Home
Location:The Clubhouse at Domaine Serene
Map:6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5036811850
Email:saludauction@tuality.org
Website:http://https://saludauction.org/auction/
All Dates:Nov 10, 2023 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

¡Salud! Big Board Auction

Join us in Willamette Valley wine country and taste through the very best barrels of the 2022 vintage, poured by 35 premier Willamette Valley winemakers. Each Vintners Circle member creates a one-of-a-kind ¡Salud! Cuvée Pinot Noir for the Big Board Auction that’s sold by the 12-bottle case as future-release wine, four cases are available from each Vintners Circle winery. Proceeds from the auction supports ¡Salud! in bringing preventative, no-cost healthcare directly to the vineyards and offering year-round, customized support to fill in the gaps in the healthcare model that leave vineyard stewards and their families without accessible, affordable healthcare.

 

Fee: $375.00

Join us at Domaine Serene showcasing 35 of the best producers of Pinot Noir.

The Clubhouse at Domaine Serene
The Clubhouse at Domaine Serene 97114 6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, Oregon 97114
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable