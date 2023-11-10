¡Salud! Big Board Auction

Join us in Willamette Valley wine country and taste through the very best barrels of the 2022 vintage, poured by 35 premier Willamette Valley winemakers. Each Vintners Circle member creates a one-of-a-kind ¡Salud! Cuvée Pinot Noir for the Big Board Auction that’s sold by the 12-bottle case as future-release wine, four cases are available from each Vintners Circle winery. Proceeds from the auction supports ¡Salud! in bringing preventative, no-cost healthcare directly to the vineyards and offering year-round, customized support to fill in the gaps in the healthcare model that leave vineyard stewards and their families without accessible, affordable healthcare.

Fee: $375.00