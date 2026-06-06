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Location:Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, oregon 97132
Phone: 503-687-1888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:http://www.balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 6, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Hunt & Fish Supper Club

Hunt & Fish Supper Club 
 Join us for a memorable culinary evening curated by Chef Gary Marmanillo featuring expertly paired Balsall Creek wines. Guests will gather at the Estate House for mingling and hors d’oeuvres before being seated on the vineyard patio for a multi-course, family-style dinner overlooking the vines.

 

Fee: $135 members $150 non members

Hunt & Fish Supper Club  Join us for a memorable culinary evening curated by Chef Gary Marmanillo featuring expertly paired Balsall Creek wines. Guests will gather at the Estate House for mingling and hors d’oeuvres before being seated on the vineyard patio for a multi-course, family-style dinner overlooking the vines.   Fee: $135 members $150 non members
Balsall Creek
Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, oregon 97132
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