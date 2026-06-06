Hunt & Fish Supper Club Join us for a memorable culinary evening curated by Chef Gary Marmanillo featuring expertly paired Balsall Creek wines. Guests will gather at the Estate House for mingling and hors d’oeuvres before being seated on the vineyard patio for a multi-course, family-style dinner overlooking the vines.

Hunt & Fish Supper Club

Hunt & Fish Supper Club Join us for a memorable culinary evening curated by Chef Gary Marmanillo featuring expertly paired Balsall Creek wines. Guests will gather at the Estate House for mingling and hors d’oeuvres before being seated on the vineyard patio for a multi-course, family-style dinner overlooking the vines. Fee: $135 members $150 non members