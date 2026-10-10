 Calendar Home
Location:Dominio IV Farm
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
Phone: 9712617781
Email:katie@dominiowines.com
Website:http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
All Dates:Oct 24, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Howl-O-Ween Pt. III

The triumphant return of our third annual Howl-O-Ween shindig on the farm! We encourage you to bring your pup and dress 'em up -- you know we'll be in costume! We'll be reading doggie tarot, playing with cute fosters, drinking great wine, and celebrating the man's best friend. Cousin's Maine Lobster will be on-site serving up lobster dogs (get it?). Please RSVP at our website. Looking forward to paw-tying with you!

Costume party at Dominio IV's Old Red Barn. Bring the whole family & your doggies too! Lots of fun activities, wine & Halloween spirit on the farm.

Dominio IV Farm
Dominio IV Farm 11570 11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
October (2026)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable