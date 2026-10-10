|Location:
|Dominio IV Farm
|Map:
|11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|9712617781
|Email:
|katie@dominiowines.com
|Website:
|http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
|All Dates:
Howl-O-Ween Pt. III
The triumphant return of our third annual Howl-O-Ween shindig on the farm! We encourage you to bring your pup and dress 'em up -- you know we'll be in costume! We'll be reading doggie tarot, playing with cute fosters, drinking great wine, and celebrating the man's best friend. Cousin's Maine Lobster will be on-site serving up lobster dogs (get it?). Please RSVP at our website. Looking forward to paw-tying with you!
Costume party at Dominio IV's Old Red Barn. Bring the whole family & your doggies too! Lots of fun activities, wine & Halloween spirit on the farm.