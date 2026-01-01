Hors d’Oeuvres and Wine Pairing Class

Join us for an engaging and delicious afternoon as we explore the art of pairing food and wine! Local Chef Kathy Moore will guide you through the ins and outs of creating elegant hors d’oeuvres that perfectly complement a curated selection of Soléna Estate wines. Whether you’re looking to elevate your next dinner party or simply enjoy a fun and flavorful experience, this hands-on class is the perfect way to deepen your appreciation for wine and food pairing.



Nos Amis and their Guests: $60 | General Public: $75

