|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Hop Works
This June, we're welcoming Hop Works Urban Brewery as our Artisan in Residence for a fun refreshing summer celebration! Join us to taste two of their standout brews: the Beestly Organic Honey Golden Ale, a light and floral 5% ale brewed with 100% organic ingredients and 40 lbs of Glory Bee Honey per batch, and the Huckle Beary Cream Ale, an easy drinking 4.5% berry-forward bursting with huckleberries, blueberries, and blackberries - all brewed with 100% Salmon Safe hops. Whether you're a craft beer lover or simply looking for something new and delicious to sip on a warm June day, this is one gathering you won't want to miss. Come raise a glass to good company, great flavors, and the season ahead!
Fee: $Make a Reservation.
This June, we're welcoming Hop Works Urban Brewery as our Artisan in Residence!