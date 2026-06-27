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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Jun 27, 2026

Hop Works

This June, we're welcoming Hop Works Urban Brewery as our Artisan in Residence for a fun refreshing summer celebration! Join us to taste two of their standout brews: the Beestly Organic Honey Golden Ale, a light and floral 5% ale brewed with 100% organic ingredients and 40 lbs of Glory Bee Honey per batch, and the Huckle Beary Cream Ale, an easy drinking 4.5% berry-forward bursting with huckleberries, blueberries, and blackberries - all brewed with 100% Salmon Safe hops. Whether you're a craft beer lover or simply looking for something new and delicious to sip on a warm June day, this is one gathering you won't want to miss. Come raise a glass to good company, great flavors, and the season ahead!

 

Fee: $Make a Reservation.

This June, we're welcoming Hop Works Urban Brewery as our Artisan in Residence!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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