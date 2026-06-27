Hop Works

This June, we're welcoming Hop Works Urban Brewery as our Artisan in Residence for a fun refreshing summer celebration! Join us to taste two of their standout brews: the Beestly Organic Honey Golden Ale, a light and floral 5% ale brewed with 100% organic ingredients and 40 lbs of Glory Bee Honey per batch, and the Huckle Beary Cream Ale, an easy drinking 4.5% berry-forward bursting with huckleberries, blueberries, and blackberries - all brewed with 100% Salmon Safe hops. Whether you're a craft beer lover or simply looking for something new and delicious to sip on a warm June day, this is one gathering you won't want to miss. Come raise a glass to good company, great flavors, and the season ahead!

Fee: $Make a Reservation.