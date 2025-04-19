 Calendar Home
Location:Six Peaks Winery
Map:19495 SW Vista Hill Dr., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: (503) 341-3618
Email:todd@sixpeakswine.com
Website:http://sixpeakswine.com
All Dates:Apr 19, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Hop on in to Easter egg hunt

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled Easter egg hunt at our winery!

Kids: Enjoy a magical Easter egg hunt -- free of charge! Juat let us know how many little bunnies are joining to the Easter Bunny can prepare.

Adults: Relax and sip on a delightful mimosa or a glass of Rosé while the kids hunt -- just $10 per adult

Reserve your spot today.

 

Fee: $Free for Kids; $10 for adults (inc a bevie)

