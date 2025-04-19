|Location:
|Six Peaks Winery
|Map:
|19495 SW Vista Hill Dr., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|(503) 341-3618
|Email:
|todd@sixpeakswine.com
|Website:
|http://sixpeakswine.com
|All Dates:
Hop on in to Easter egg hunt
Bring the whole family for a fun-filled Easter egg hunt at our winery!
Kids: Enjoy a magical Easter egg hunt -- free of charge! Juat let us know how many little bunnies are joining to the Easter Bunny can prepare.
Adults: Relax and sip on a delightful mimosa or a glass of Rosé while the kids hunt -- just $10 per adult
Reserve your spot today.
Fee: $Free for Kids; $10 for adults (inc a bevie)
