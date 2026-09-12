Honeyy Bunny Cozy Floral Workshop

We are thrilled to party with Honeyy Bunny Florist, Yuritzi for a special new workshop! Get ready to unlocked your creative skills and welcome the new season with a Cozy Floral Workshop. Guests will be guided through a hands-on-experience, and create one-of-a-kind gorgeous bouquets inside a tree trunk vase. This will be the perfect touch to your home as we transition and cozy up to fall!



Ticket entry gets you fresh cut flowers, tree trunk vase, and instruction from Yuritzi. Grab a friend, a glass, and enjoy the weekend on the hill!

Fee: $45