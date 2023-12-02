|Location:
|Van Duzer Vineyards
|11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
|8008841927
|angela@vanduzer.com
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/vanduzervineyards/event/446346/wreath-decorating-wine-workshop
Holiday Wreathmaking & Wine Party
Come get crafty with us and create your own festive grapevine wreath while sipping on a complimentary glass of our 2020 Elemental Reserve Pinot Noir and enjoying our ‘grazing platters’ featuring a selection of artisanal cheese and charcuterie. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today!
Fee: $30
Create your own grapevine wreath while sipping on a glass of wine.