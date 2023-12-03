|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0568/Holiday-Wreath-Workshop-with-Jen-Wykstra
|All Dates:
Holiday Wreath-making Workshop
Join us for an expert holiday wreath making session with wild forager and artist Jen Wykstra. Take home your very own handmade wreath! Class includes all natural and locally foraged wreath materials. Wine available for purchase.
Members recieve their club discount on class prices. Free event for Double Club members of both Hecate's Key and 12 bottle Club.
Fee: $100
Take home your own handmade locally-foraged wreath!