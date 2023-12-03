 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0568/Holiday-Wreath-Workshop-with-Jen-Wykstra
All Dates:Dec 3, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Holiday Wreath-making Workshop

Join us for an expert holiday wreath making session with wild forager and artist Jen Wykstra. Take home your very own handmade wreath! Class includes all natural and locally foraged wreath materials. Wine available for purchase.

Members recieve their club discount on class prices. Free event for Double Club members of both Hecate's Key and 12 bottle Club.

 

Fee: $100

Take home your own handmade locally-foraged wreath!

