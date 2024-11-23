 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Nov 23, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Holiday Wine Stock Up Event

Join us the weekend before Thanksgiving to stock up on your favorite wines for the season and be among the first to enjoy our newly released 2023 Pinot Noir Estate — available exclusively this weekend at a special release discount.

Enjoy the quiet before the rush of Thanksgiving Weekend and let us assist with any wine pairings or gift recommendations. Whether you’re preparing for festive gatherings or looking for the perfect gift, our team is here to help you find the wines that will make this holiday season memorable. Don’t miss this opportunity to start the season fully stocked!

Get ready for the holidays with us!

