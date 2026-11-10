Location: Saffron Fields Vineyard Map: 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148 Website: https://saffronfields.com/collection/events All Dates: Nov 27, 2026 - Dec 19, 2026 3 to 6 p.m.



Holiday Vintner Lights & S'mores

Gather, glow, and celebrate at Saffron Fields Vineyard’s Holiday Vintner Lights & S’mores! Celebrate the holiday season with an evening of sparkling lights, warm drinks, and time together. Watch the animated holiday lights show, then gather around the fire pit for a little fireside cheer.



Your RSVP includes house-made spiced apple cider, hot chocolate, and access to a make-your-own s’mores station, where guests can enjoy a sweet treat around the fire pit. Wine is also available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Admission is free with an RSVP.



Reserve your spot and share a bright holiday evening with family and friends at Saffron Fields!