|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|(503) 662-5323
|Email:
|sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|https://saffronfields.com/collection/events
|All Dates:
Holiday Vintner Lights & S'mores
Join us for a festive evening at Saffron Field's Vintner Lights! This annual tradition lights up the vineyard in holiday splendor on November 30th, December 7th, and December 21st from 4-6 PM. Begin your night with a welcome pour of our estate-grown wine and relax by our cozy fire pits. Each ticket includes a s’mores kit to enjoy fireside and a $10 wine credit toward any bottle purchase, with special prices available for holiday shopping. Afterward, extend the festivities in downtown Carlton for a perfect holiday outing. Don’t miss this magical evening—reserve your spot today!
Fee: $15
