Location: Barking Dog Map: 258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111 Phone: 9713331994 Email: info@barkingdog.wine Website: https://barkingdog.wine/visit/ All Dates: Nov 7, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 8, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 14, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 15, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 21, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 22, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 28, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 29, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 5, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 12, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 13, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 19, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 20, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Holiday Vine Wreath Workshop Series

Step into the holiday spirit at Barking Dog Wine & Art Gallery with our Holiday Vine Wreath Workshop Series! Using grapevines from our own Pinot Noir vineyard, you’ll craft a beautiful, long-lasting wreath to enjoy for years to come.

Each $35 ticket includes:

- Your choice of a wine tasting flight or glass of wine

- A grapevine wreath base and all crafting supplies

- Guidance and inspiration to make your wreath uniquely yours

This hands-on workshop is perfect for a festive outing with friends, a seasonal date, or a cozy afternoon activity. Minors are welcome with adult supervision — they can decorate their own wreath for just $20.

Fee: $35