|Location:
|Barking Dog
|Map:
|258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9713331994
|Email:
|info@barkingdog.wine
|Website:
|https://barkingdog.wine/visit/
|All Dates:
Holiday Vine Wreath Workshop Series
Step into the holiday spirit at Barking Dog Wine & Art Gallery with our Holiday Vine Wreath Workshop Series! Using grapevines from our own Pinot Noir vineyard, you’ll craft a beautiful, long-lasting wreath to enjoy for years to come.
Each $35 ticket includes:
- Your choice of a wine tasting flight or glass of wine
- A grapevine wreath base and all crafting supplies
- Guidance and inspiration to make your wreath uniquely yours
This hands-on workshop is perfect for a festive outing with friends, a seasonal date, or a cozy afternoon activity. Minors are welcome with adult supervision — they can decorate their own wreath for just $20.
