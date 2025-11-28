 Calendar Home
Location:Barking Dog
Map:258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 9713331994
Email:info@barkingdog.wine
Website:https://barkingdog.wine/visit/
All Dates:Nov 7, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 8, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 14, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 15, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 21, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 22, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 28, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 29, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 5, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 12, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 13, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 19, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 20, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Holiday Vine Wreath Workshop Series

Step into the holiday spirit at Barking Dog Wine & Art Gallery with our Holiday Vine Wreath Workshop Series! Using grapevines from our own Pinot Noir vineyard, you’ll craft a beautiful, long-lasting wreath to enjoy for years to come.
Each $35 ticket includes:
- Your choice of a wine tasting flight or glass of wine
- A grapevine wreath base and all crafting supplies
- Guidance and inspiration to make your wreath uniquely yours
This hands-on workshop is perfect for a festive outing with friends, a seasonal date, or a cozy afternoon activity. Minors are welcome with adult supervision — they can decorate their own wreath for just $20.

 

Fee: $35

