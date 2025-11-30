Holiday Tea at Amaterra Winery

Gather at Amaterra Winery for an elegant afternoon tea featuring a playful mix of sweet and savory bites! The menu includes smoked salmon gougères, curried chicken sandwiches, and classic scones with Devonshire cream, along with chocolate layer cake, almond tea cake, and white chocolate-hibiscus cookies.



For the occasion, Amaterra will be serving teas exclusively from Smith Teamaker, Portland’s own craft tea company. Each guest will also receive a voucher for a complimentary tasting at Smith’s brick-and-mortar location.



Tea Service Details:

Dates: Sundays, November 30 to December 28

Seatings: 11:00 am-1:00 pm and 2:00-4:00 pm

Price: $80 for adults | $35 for children under 12

Includes: Tea service, sweet and savory bites, and a pour of bubbles or Martinelli’s



It’s a festive excuse to dress up, take in the view, and make lasting memories together.

