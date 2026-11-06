|Location:
|Varnum Vintners
|Map:
|9500 SE Eola Hills Rd, Amity, OR 97101
|All Dates:
Holiday Stock Up-Traditional & Alcohol Removed Wines
Ensure everyone feels welcome at your holiday table with the best American alcohol-removed wines, right here in Oregon! Elevate your seasonal celebrations with a $20 flight of traditional wine, NA wine, or a side-by-side comparison. Discover your favorite from our unique selection of Sparkling, Riesling, Reds, and alternative formats.
Friday through Sundays throughout November 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Ensure everyone feels welcome at your holiday table with the best American alcohol-removed wines, right here in Oregon!