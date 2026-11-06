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Location:Varnum Vintners
Map:9500 SE Eola Hills Rd, Amity, OR 97101
All Dates:Nov 6, 2026 - Nov 8, 2026
Nov 13, 2026 - Nov 15, 2026
Nov 20, 2026 - Nov 22, 2026
Nov 27, 2026 - Nov 29, 2026

Holiday Stock Up-Traditional & Alcohol Removed Wines

Ensure everyone feels welcome at your holiday table with the best American alcohol-removed wines, right here in Oregon! Elevate your seasonal celebrations with a $20 flight of traditional wine, NA wine, or a side-by-side comparison. Discover your favorite from our unique selection of Sparkling, Riesling, Reds, and alternative formats.

Friday through Sundays throughout November 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Cost: $20 

 Ensure everyone feels welcome at your holiday table with the best American alcohol-removed wines, right here in Oregon!

Varnum Vintners
Varnum Vintners 97101 9500 SE Eola Hills Rd, Amity, OR 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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