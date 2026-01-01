Location: Varnum Vintners Map: 9500 SE Eola Hills Rd, Amity, OR 97101 All Dates: Nov 6, 2026 - Nov 8, 2026

Nov 13, 2026 - Nov 15, 2026

Nov 20, 2026 - Nov 22, 2026

Nov 27, 2026 - Nov 29, 2026



Holiday Stock Up-Traditional & Alcohol Removed Wines

Ensure everyone feels welcome at your holiday table with the best American alcohol-removed wines, right here in Oregon! Elevate your seasonal celebrations with a $20 flight of traditional wine, NA wine, or a side-by-side comparison. Discover your favorite from our unique selection of Sparkling, Riesling, Reds, and alternative formats.

Friday through Sundays throughout November 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $20