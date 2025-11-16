|Location:
|The Tasting House
|Map:
|17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-560-8711
|Email:
|reservations@anacreonwinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.anacreonwinery.com/events
|All Dates:
Holiday Sip & Shoppe
Tickets are $25/per person. Festive fall bites, and an array of beautiful Anacréon wines are provided with your reservation.
*Local Artisanal Honey from Chehalem Creek Honey
*Pottery from Molly the Maker
Mae Soap
Willow Out West
Vintage Embrace
Fee: $25
Celebrate the season with us at our Holiday Sip & Shoppe!