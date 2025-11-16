 Calendar Home
Location:The Tasting House
Map:17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-560-8711
Email:reservations@anacreonwinery.com
Website:https://www.anacreonwinery.com/events
All Dates:Nov 16, 2025 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Holiday Sip & Shoppe

Tickets are $25/per person. Festive fall bites, and an array of beautiful Anacréon wines are provided with your reservation.

*Local Artisanal Honey from Chehalem Creek Honey
*Pottery from Molly the Maker
Mae Soap
Willow Out West
Vintage Embrace

 

Fee: $25

Celebrate the season with us at our Holiday Sip & Shoppe!

The Tasting House
17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
