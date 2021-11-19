 Calendar Home
Location:Willful Wine
Map:5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
Phone: 503 577 8982
Email:info@willfulwine.com
Website:http://www.willfulwine.com
All Dates:Nov 19, 2021 - Nov 21, 2021 Friday 19th November 2 to 7pm Saturday 20th November 12 to 7pm Sunday 21st November 12 to 5pm

Holiday Open House Weekend

Cheese, music, special discounts and our entire lineup of Oregon wines to taste through including single-vineyard Willamette Valley Pinot Noirs, Walla Walla reds, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc.

Join us for our extended holiday hours at the winery and stock up for the holidays!

Fee: $15 (refundable with 3+ bottle purchase)

Taste our full line up of wines and stock up for the holidays during our extended hours

