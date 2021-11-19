|Location:
|Willful Wine
|Map:
|5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
|Phone:
|503 577 8982
|Email:
|info@willfulwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.willfulwine.com
|All Dates:
Holiday Open House Weekend
Cheese, music, special discounts and our entire lineup of Oregon wines to taste through including single-vineyard Willamette Valley Pinot Noirs, Walla Walla reds, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc.
Join us for our extended holiday hours at the winery and stock up for the holidays!
Fee: $15 (refundable with 3+ bottle purchase)
