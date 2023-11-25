Holiday Market Wine Tour - Dundee Pickup

We've partnered with a number of fun and festive wineries to introduce a perfect pairing of wine tasting together with a unique shopping experience! We will take you to three wineries, one with a holiday market. On the tour you'll enjoy great wines, views, ambiance, and quality shopping in the most beautiful settings.



We have a different itinerary for each day of the weekend. Choose your day or join us for all three! Each day we will visit three wonderful and festive Willamette Valley wineries and one Holiday Market!





Tour includes:

Convenient pickup location (The Dundee Hotel -1410 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115)

8hrs of transportation

Reservations

Cheerful host



Does not include:

Tasting fees

Lunch (Option to add box lunch at checkout)

Gratuity



*Shuttle capacity is 14ppl total (usually 2-3 groups)

*There is a 4 person minimum per tour. If minimum is not met, customers will have the option to buy-out the tour for the price of 4 passes.



ITINERARIES





FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24

Board at 10:30am | Returns at 5:30pm



Resonance Wines - Enjoy a tasting flight in the gorgeous Grand Tasting Room overlooking the Oregon Coast Range. Known for their exciting Pinot Noirs you will fall in love with Carlton wines and this winery! Flights are $35 and small bites are available for purchase.



Anne Amie Vineyards - Beautiful flight in an equally beautiful tasting room. Known for their Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc. Flights are $25 and $35 and if you order a box lunch they will be delivered here.



Abbey Road Farms - Taste Abbey Road's fine wine while you browse their Fall Maker's Market. Shop with over 30 local makers and their handmade goods. Enjoy live music and some of the best comfort food including Chef Will's famous Smash Burgers and our Soup Cart. Holiday Light Wine Walk $5, starts at 4pm. Grab a glass of wine and enjoy the far loop decorated with holiday lights and sights.







SATURDAY NOVEMBER 25

Board at 10:30am | Returns at 5:30pm



Jachter Wines - Enjoy expansive vineyard views of 4 different AVAs through floor to ceiling glass windows and indulge in cozy interiors with a fireplace for the ultimate year-round wine country experience. Flights are $35-$60. A special vertical tasting with paired bites will be offered at an additional fee.



J. Christopher Wines - Sip J. Christopher Wines in the beautiful Apassionata Estate on the heated patio or inside the beautiful tasting room with views of the Chehalem Mountains! Flights are $30 and $40. Box lunches will be delivered here.



Bellingar Estates - Experience delicious wines and shop with us at the Holiday Market in the Barn with art, wine, candles, furniture, chocolate, ornaments, woodcrafts, wine, donuts, food truck, hot cocoa bar, Christmas trees, and lots more! Enjoy expansive vineyard views of 4 different AVAs through floor to ceiling glass windows and indulge in cozy interiors with a fireplace for the ultimate year-round wine country experience. Flights are $35-$60. A special vertical tasting with paired bites will be offered at an additional fee.







SUNDAY NOVEMBER 26

Board at 10:30am | Returns at 5:30pm



Dusky Goose - This spectacular Vineyard is nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley with one-of-a-kind views of Oregon's majestic Mount Hood and the Cascade Mountain Range to the East. Flights are $40.



Torii Mor - High in the Dundee Hills, Torii Mor’s Asian-inspired tasting room and Japanese garden are just steps from LIVE certified Olson Estate Vineyard. With breathtaking views of the Willamette Valley and Mt. Hood, it’s the perfect spot to take some time and experience Torii Mor, gateway to the earth. Flights are $30. Boxed lunches will be delivered here.



Durant - Enjoy the stunning views while sipping Durant wine. Their Olio Fest is the place to taste and purchase freshly milled Olio Nuovo (new oil) extra virgin olive oil made here at Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, enjoy food and wine in the newly built Tasting Pavilion, plus shop the Nursery, Farm Shop, and Holiday Marketplace for natural greens and wreaths, holiday décor and gift boxes, olive oil, culinary goods, local art, pottery and so much more!

Fee: $79