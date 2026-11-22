Holiday Market at Wetzel Estate

🎄 Wetzel Estate Holiday Market – November 21 & 22! 🎁🍷

Get into the holiday spirit at Wetzel Estate Winery! Join us on November 21 & 22, from 12 PM to 5 PM, for a festive indoor holiday market filled with unique gifts, local vendors, delicious wines, and warm Glühwein!

Bring your friends and family, shop local, and find the perfect holiday gifts while enjoying the cozy atmosphere of our winery.

🎄 We can't wait to celebrate the holiday season with you!

📍 Wetzel Estate Winery-17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon

Fee: $Free