|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/journal/holiday-market/
|All Dates:
Holiday Market
Join us the weekend before Thanksgiving for our Holiday Market, featuring a wonderful lineup of local vendors offering unique gifts, handmade goods, and plenty of inspiration for your holiday shopping. Sip, shop, and soak up the season. This event will be in our cellar, so be sure to come bundled up!
Step into a weekend of festive wonder in Downtown Dundee — where Disco Santa might pop in for a cameo, holiday photo ops are downright sparkling, and the mulled wine aroma basically gives you a hug.