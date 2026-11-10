|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/journal/holiday-market/
|All Dates:
Holiday Market
Step into a weekend of festive wonder in Downtown Dundee — where Disco Santa might pop in for a cameo, holiday photo ops are downright sparkling, and the mulled wine aroma basically gives you a hug.
Support local this season! Explore a curated lineup of makers, artisans, and small businesses offering gifts. Perfect for gifting… or for “accidentally” keeping for yourself.
A local makers market to help you get a start on your holiday shopping.