|Tasting Rooms at The Dundee Hotel
|1326 N HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|5034877066
|Monica@labibliotecawine.com
|https://www.willamettewines.com/event/holiday-market-at-the-dundee-hotel/30331/
Holiday Market
All four onsite tasting rooms at the hotel will be offering amazing holiday specials on wine and hosting local artisans.
December 6th & 7th 11-4pm
Participating wineries include:
La Biblioteca
North Valley Vineyards
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Open Claim
Price: Free to Attend
Sip & stock up on wine with exclusive discounts from all four wineries and shop local goods!