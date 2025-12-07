 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Rooms at The Dundee Hotel
Map:1326 N HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5034877066
Email:Monica@labibliotecawine.com
Website:https://www.willamettewines.com/event/holiday-market-at-the-dundee-hotel/30331/
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 7, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Holiday Market

All four onsite tasting rooms at the hotel will be offering amazing holiday specials on wine and hosting local artisans.

December 6th & 7th 11-4pm

Participating wineries include:

La Biblioteca
North Valley Vineyards
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Open Claim

Price: Free to Attend

Sip & stock up on wine with exclusive discounts from all four wineries and shop local goods!

Tasting Rooms at The Dundee Hotel
