|Dobbes Family Winery
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
|5035381141
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|http://240 SE 5th St
Holiday Market
Step into a season of cozy celebration at Dobbes Family Winery—where festive magic lingers in every corner and every glass poured is a toast to togetherness. Wander through a collection of local artisans and creators, offering thoughtful treasures, seasonal delights, and one-of-a-kind gifts you’ll be tempted to keep for yourself, and indulge in a flight of some of our favorite wines!
Whether you’re sipping something special, capturing a holiday moment, or discovering your new favorite maker, this is where the spirit of the season comes alive.
Fee: $0
Local vendors and local wine to start your holiday season!