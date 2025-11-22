 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
Website:http://240 SE 5th St
All Dates:Nov 22, 2025 - Nov 23, 2025 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Holiday Market

Step into a season of cozy celebration at Dobbes Family Winery—where festive magic lingers in every corner and every glass poured is a toast to togetherness. Wander through a collection of local artisans and creators, offering thoughtful treasures, seasonal delights, and one-of-a-kind gifts you’ll be tempted to keep for yourself, and indulge in a flight of some of our favorite wines!

Whether you’re sipping something special, capturing a holiday moment, or discovering your new favorite maker, this is where the spirit of the season comes alive.

 

Fee: $0

Local vendors and local wine to start your holiday season!

