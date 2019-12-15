|Location:
|Durant at Red Ridge Farms
|Map:
|5700 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503 864 2000
|Email:
|info@durantoregon.com
|Website:
|http://www.barnswallowartists.com
|All Dates:
Holiday Market
Durant at Red Ridge Farms, in partnership with Barn Swallow Artists, hosts the first annual Durant Holiday Market. Join us for a festive weekend of local art, food, and wine. Shop from 15+ talented local artists, get holiday entertaining inspiration from the Durant culinary team, craft a wreath from our holiday greens bar, and enjoy Durant Vineyards wines by the glass while you browse! Come share the spirit of the holidays at Durant with Barn Swallow Artists!
Durant at Red Ridge Farms hosts Barn Swallow Artists for a festive holiday shopping experience