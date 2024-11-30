 Calendar Home
Location:Wineries Located in Carlton
Map:Carlton, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 971-264-1555
Email:kim@nwwineshuttle.com
Website:https://nwwineshuttle.rezdy.com/674021/holiday-ho-ho-hop-on-hop-off?_gl=1*1b23qyn*_gcl_au*NTA0NzQ5MTYxLjE3MzA3NDAyNjA.*_ga*NjI1NDU0NzQ0LjE3MDk0MTA0ODE.*_ga_J7SXS0R0D6*MTczMDc0MDEzOS4yNzQuMS4xNzMwNzQyODY2LjYwLjAuMA..
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 11:00 am - 4:30 pm Pickup Time will be earlier depending on location
Nov 30, 2024 11:00 am - 4:30 pm Pickup time will be earlier depending on location

Holiday HO HO (Hop on Hop off)

Hop on hop off wine experience with a festive twist. You'll enjoy the freedom to explore multiple tasting rooms at your own pace, while each stop surprises you with holiday-inspired activities. From cozy seasonal treats to wine pairings, festive décor and a holiday market, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in style!


This is a shared tour where guests can choose three wineries they'd like to visit. The route features 5-7 wineries in the Carlton area that have something festive to offer for the weekend.


Tour includes:

Convenient pickup location
Oregon Convention Center (122 NE Holladay St, Portland 97232)
Tualatin Park & Ride at Bridgeport Village (SW Travellers Ln, Tigard, OR 97224)

Transportation (9:30am - 5:30pm)

Cheerful host

Complimentary Water



Does not include:

Tasting fees

Lunch (Food for purchase is available)

Gratuity



Wineries

Cana’s Feast

Carlton Winemaker Studio

Laurel Ridge Winery

Abbey Road Farm

Black Dog

Flaneur


*There is a 4 person minimum per tour. If minimum is not met, customers will receive a refund.

 

Fee: $79

Get into the holiday spirit with NW Wine Shuttle’s special holiday-themed Hop-On, Hop-Off Tour

