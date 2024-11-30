Location: Wineries Located in Carlton Map: Carlton, Carlton, OR 97111 Phone: 971-264-1555 Email: kim@nwwineshuttle.com Website: https://nwwineshuttle.rezdy.com/674021/holiday-ho-ho-hop-on-hop-off?_gl=1*1b23qyn*_gcl_au*NTA0NzQ5MTYxLjE3MzA3NDAyNjA.*_ga*NjI1NDU0NzQ0LjE3MDk0MTA0ODE.*_ga_J7SXS0R0D6*MTczMDc0MDEzOS4yNzQuMS4xNzMwNzQyODY2LjYwLjAuMA.. All Dates: Nov 29, 2024 11:00 am - 4:30 pm Pickup Time will be earlier depending on location

Nov 30, 2024 11:00 am - 4:30 pm Pickup time will be earlier depending on location



Holiday HO HO (Hop on Hop off)

Hop on hop off wine experience with a festive twist. You'll enjoy the freedom to explore multiple tasting rooms at your own pace, while each stop surprises you with holiday-inspired activities. From cozy seasonal treats to wine pairings, festive décor and a holiday market, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in style!





This is a shared tour where guests can choose three wineries they'd like to visit. The route features 5-7 wineries in the Carlton area that have something festive to offer for the weekend.





Tour includes:



Convenient pickup location

Oregon Convention Center (122 NE Holladay St, Portland 97232)

Tualatin Park & Ride at Bridgeport Village (SW Travellers Ln, Tigard, OR 97224)



Transportation (9:30am - 5:30pm)



Cheerful host



Complimentary Water







Does not include:



Tasting fees



Lunch (Food for purchase is available)



Gratuity







Wineries



Cana’s Feast



Carlton Winemaker Studio



Laurel Ridge Winery



Abbey Road Farm



Black Dog



Flaneur





*There is a 4 person minimum per tour. If minimum is not met, customers will receive a refund.

Fee: $79