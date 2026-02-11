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Location:Dusky Goose
Map:8355 NE Warren Rd, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: (503) 857-5776
Email:wine@duskygoose.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/duskygoose/event/623146/holiday-grand-tasting
All Dates:Nov 7, 2026 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Holiday Grand Tasting

Explore our Holiday Collection at this walk-around tasting in the Dusky Goose tasting room. Taste more than a dozen wines, including library vintages dating back to 2006 and multiple vintages of our flagship Rambouillet Vineyard. Enjoy a selection of meats and cheeses as our team guides you through the wines.

11 a.m.–1 p.m. or 2–4 p.m.
$75 per guest
Space is limited for each session.

Your full ticket price can be applied to any Holiday Collection purchase at the event. One ticket credit per selection.

 

Fee: $75

Taste more than a dozen of our rarest wines, including library vintages dating back to 2006, aged Chardonnay, and multiple vintages of single-vineyard Pinot Noir.

Dusky Goose
Dusky Goose 97115 8355 NE Warren Rd, Dundee, Oregon 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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