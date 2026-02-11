|Location:
|Dusky Goose
|Map:
|8355 NE Warren Rd, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|(503) 857-5776
|Email:
|wine@duskygoose.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/duskygoose/event/623146/holiday-grand-tasting
|All Dates:
Holiday Grand Tasting
Explore our Holiday Collection at this walk-around tasting in the Dusky Goose tasting room. Taste more than a dozen wines, including library vintages dating back to 2006 and multiple vintages of our flagship Rambouillet Vineyard. Enjoy a selection of meats and cheeses as our team guides you through the wines.
11 a.m.–1 p.m. or 2–4 p.m.
$75 per guest
Space is limited for each session.
Your full ticket price can be applied to any Holiday Collection purchase at the event. One ticket credit per selection.
Fee: $75
Taste more than a dozen of our rarest wines, including library vintages dating back to 2006, aged Chardonnay, and multiple vintages of single-vineyard Pinot Noir.