Holiday Grand Tasting

Explore our Holiday Collection at this walk-around tasting in the Dusky Goose tasting room. Taste more than a dozen wines, including library vintages dating back to 2006 and multiple vintages of our flagship Rambouillet Vineyard. Enjoy a selection of meats and cheeses as our team guides you through the wines.



11 a.m.–1 p.m. or 2–4 p.m.

$75 per guest

Space is limited for each session.



Your full ticket price can be applied to any Holiday Collection purchase at the event. One ticket credit per selection.

Fee: $75