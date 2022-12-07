 Calendar Home
Holiday Floral Workshop

Connect with nature and learn from a native Oregonian floral designer while you sip wine! Stacy from Skinnie Rose Designs will guide you through creating a festive holiday arrangement to take home while teaching you techniques to create your own centerpieces this Holiday season. The arrangement will feature an autumnal color palette mixed with hints of bright colors, and will be a combination of the old classics with a modern flair of fun flowers that you may not have heard of before.
All guests will leave the workshop with a beautiful centerpiece filled with holidays greens and local flowers that will be sure to impress your friends and family!

Check out her work here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skinnie_rose_design

The list of fresh florals we will work with:

- Protea
- Carnations
- Thistle
- Hypericum
- Roses
- Delphinium
- Holiday greenery

Tools provided:
- Vessel for your arrangement
- Foam for the base of your arranagement
- Floral cutters for on-site use

Date: 12/7
Time: 6-8pm
Location: Chris James Cellars - McMinnville
Floral Designer: Stacy with Skinnie Rose Design

Cost: $60 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)

 

