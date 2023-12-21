Holiday Cupcake Decorating Workshop

Thursday, December 21st, 2023, 6:30pm - 8:30pm



Come sip on the beautiful wine of Chris James Cellars as you decorate six gourmet cupcakes that you get to take home.

Three separate cupcake flavors will be made by our instructor Teri Gunn of Lillies Sweet Shop. You will get to decorate and take home two of each flavor.



Chocolate Pinot (Using our Pinot Noir!)

Vanilla Riesling (Using our Riesling!)

Sugar Plum Fairy (A vanilla and spice flavor)



All decorating tools and such will be provided. Teri and her assistants will be there to help and answer any questions throughout the workshop. A glass of wine included in your class fee. Additional wine and snacks available for purchase.



Your Instructor- Teri Gunn is the owner and head baker of Lillie's Sweet Shop, a custom bake shop focused on high quality, uniquely flavored, over the top treats tailored to each customer.



Date: Thursday, December 21st, 2023



Time/Location: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm || McMinnville location (645 NE 3rd St.)



Cost: $55 per person (15% off for club members)



Your Ticket Includes: Workshop education, materials, prep time, and your choice of a flight of wine, or a glass pour of your choice.







* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

