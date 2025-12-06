 Calendar Home
Location:Dominio IV
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd. Carlton, OR 97111, CARLTON, Oregon 97111
Phone: 971-261-7781
Email:stephen@dominiowines.com
Website:https://www.dominiowines.com/tasting-events
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Holiday Bazaar

Dominio IV invites you to get your last-minute gift shopping done with a cup of mulled wine in a beautiful barn while basking in the glow of a large Christmas tree!

Join us for our third annual Holiday Bazaar!

Local vendors will be showcasing their wares and are excited to share in a festive day with you!

Holiday Bazaar at Dominio IV!

