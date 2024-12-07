Holiday Bazaar

Join us for our 2024 Annual Holiday Bazaar, where we will have unique vendors displaying and selling their products for you to purchase.



Bring friends and enjoy a glass or bottle of wine while you shop.



Date: December 7 & 8, 2024

Time: 11am - 4:30pm each day

Cost: No cost to enjoy and shop from the vendors

No Reservations needed.

We will NOT be doing tastings this weekend. You can purchase glasses of wine or a bottle to enjoy.