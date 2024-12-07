 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/events/Holiday-Bazaar-Copy
Dec 7, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024 Winery hours are 11am-5pm both days

Holiday Bazaar

Join us for our 2024 Annual Holiday Bazaar, where we will have unique vendors displaying and selling their products for you to purchase.

Bring friends and enjoy a glass or bottle of wine while you shop.

Date: December 7 & 8, 2024
Time: 11am - 4:30pm each day
Cost: No cost to enjoy and shop from the vendors
No Reservations needed.
We will NOT be doing tastings this weekend. You can purchase glasses of wine or a bottle to enjoy.

Sip and shop with local vendors at our annual Holiday Bazaar

Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
