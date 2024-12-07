|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/events/Holiday-Bazaar-Copy
|All Dates:
Holiday Bazaar
Join us for our 2024 Annual Holiday Bazaar, where we will have unique vendors displaying and selling their products for you to purchase.
Bring friends and enjoy a glass or bottle of wine while you shop.
Date: December 7 & 8, 2024
Time: 11am - 4:30pm each day
Cost: No cost to enjoy and shop from the vendors
No Reservations needed.
We will NOT be doing tastings this weekend. You can purchase glasses of wine or a bottle to enjoy.
Sip and shop with local vendors at our annual Holiday Bazaar