|Location:
|Cathedral Ridge Winery – Hood River
|Map:
|4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-386-2882
|Email:
|events@cathedralridgewinery.com
|Website:
|https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Holiday Artisan Market & Wine Tasting
Kick off your holiday shopping at Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River! Browse a festive collection of local artisans offering handcrafted candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing, original artwork, and unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Enjoy Cathedral Ridge Winery's award-winning wines as you explore one-of-a-kind creations, meet local makers, and support our creative community. Bring friends and family for an afternoon of holiday shopping and wine-country cheer! Free to browse and shop. Wine tastings and purchases are available separately.
Celebrate the season at Cathedral Ridge Winery's Holiday Artisan Market! Shop local makers featuring handcrafted candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing, original art, and unique holiday gifts. Enjoy award-winning wines while discovering one-of-a-kind treasures and supporting local artisans in a festive wine-country setting.