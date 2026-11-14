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Location:Cathedral Ridge Winery – Hood River
Map:4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-386-2882
Email:events@cathedralridgewinery.com
Website:https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Holiday Artisan Market & Wine Tasting

Kick off your holiday shopping at Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River! Browse a festive collection of local artisans offering handcrafted candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing, original artwork, and unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Enjoy Cathedral Ridge Winery's award-winning wines as you explore one-of-a-kind creations, meet local makers, and support our creative community. Bring friends and family for an afternoon of holiday shopping and wine-country cheer! Free to browse and shop. Wine tastings and purchases are available separately.

Celebrate the season at Cathedral Ridge Winery's Holiday Artisan Market! Shop local makers featuring handcrafted candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing, original art, and unique holiday gifts. Enjoy award-winning wines while discovering one-of-a-kind treasures and supporting local artisans in a festive wine-country setting.

Cathedral Ridge Winery – Hood River
Cathedral Ridge Winery – Hood River 97031 4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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