Holiday Artisan Market & Wine Tasting

Kick off your holiday shopping at Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River! Browse a festive collection of local artisans offering handcrafted candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing, original artwork, and unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Enjoy Cathedral Ridge Winery's award-winning wines as you explore one-of-a-kind creations, meet local makers, and support our creative community. Bring friends and family for an afternoon of holiday shopping and wine-country cheer! Free to browse and shop. Wine tastings and purchases are available separately.