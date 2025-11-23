 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Nov 21, 2025 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 22, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Holiday Appetizer and Wine Pairing

Need some fresh inspiration for your holiday entertaining? Join us for our Holiday Appetizer and Wine Pairing event!

We’ll be pouring a flight of 6 wines, with 4 of them perfectly paired with delicious holiday bites. Discover new flavor combinations, and if you fall in love with a pairing, you’ll even get the recipe to recreate it at home for your holiday table.

Enjoy special discounts on our favorite holiday wine picks, making it easy to stock up for gifting or celebrating.

Community Giving: We’re also holding a Coat Drive for Tod’s Corner this weekend. Bring coats, hats, scarves, new socks, or other cold-weather essentials to help someone stay warm this winter.

Date/Time: November 21st - 23rd; Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 6pm. Reserve your seat online in advance.

Sip, savor, and get inspired for the holiday season—all while giving back!

 

Fee: $30

Appetizers, Wine and a Coat Drive!

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable