Holiday Appetizer and Wine Pairing

Need some fresh inspiration for your holiday entertaining? Join us for our Holiday Appetizer and Wine Pairing event!



We’ll be pouring a flight of 6 wines, with 4 of them perfectly paired with delicious holiday bites. Discover new flavor combinations, and if you fall in love with a pairing, you’ll even get the recipe to recreate it at home for your holiday table.



Enjoy special discounts on our favorite holiday wine picks, making it easy to stock up for gifting or celebrating.



Community Giving: We’re also holding a Coat Drive for Tod’s Corner this weekend. Bring coats, hats, scarves, new socks, or other cold-weather essentials to help someone stay warm this winter.



Date/Time: November 21st - 23rd; Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 6pm. Reserve your seat online in advance.



Sip, savor, and get inspired for the holiday season—all while giving back!

Fee: $30