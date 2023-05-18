Historic Downtown Tigard Wine Walk

Held on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 from 4-8pm.

Historic Downtown Tigard will be hopping as local business open their doors for an interactive wine walk hosted by the Tigard Downtown Alliance. Wineries are paired with various small businesses up and down Main Street. Registration will be in the courtyard outside Symposium Coffeehouse.



https://www.tickettomato.com/event/7982

Fee: $30.00