Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Join us for our Annual Hip Chicks Holiday Market, a festive weekend of wine, shopping, and community!



Saturday, December 6 | 11am – 4pm

Sunday, December 7 | 12pm – 4pm



No reservations required



Sip on wine, warm up with hot mulled wine, and enjoy bottle specials while you browse unique gifts from some of Portland’s most talented local makers. This year’s vendors include:

Giffords Flowers

The Barreled Bee

The Remedy Candle & Apothecary

Coast & Clearing

Sweet and Salty PDX

Luz Jewelry

Nacho’s Honey Art

Plum Deluxe Tea

Comfy & Cozy by Cori

Novel Nomad



Giving Back: Bring a non-perishable food or personal hygiene item to support Esther’s Pantry and receive a complimentary wine tasting flight as our thank you.



Come celebrate the season with us—sip, shop, and support local this holiday!



