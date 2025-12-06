|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Hip Chicks Holiday Market
Join us for our Annual Hip Chicks Holiday Market, a festive weekend of wine, shopping, and community!
Saturday, December 6 | 11am – 4pm
Sunday, December 7 | 12pm – 4pm
No reservations required
Sip on wine, warm up with hot mulled wine, and enjoy bottle specials while you browse unique gifts from some of Portland’s most talented local makers. This year’s vendors include:
Giffords Flowers
The Barreled Bee
The Remedy Candle & Apothecary
Coast & Clearing
Sweet and Salty PDX
Luz Jewelry
Nacho’s Honey Art
Plum Deluxe Tea
Comfy & Cozy by Cori
Novel Nomad
Giving Back: Bring a non-perishable food or personal hygiene item to support Esther’s Pantry and receive a complimentary wine tasting flight as our thank you.
Come celebrate the season with us—sip, shop, and support local this holiday!
Sip, shop, and support local this holiday!