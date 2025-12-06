 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Join us for our Annual Hip Chicks Holiday Market, a festive weekend of wine, shopping, and community!

Saturday, December 6 | 11am – 4pm
Sunday, December 7 | 12pm – 4pm

No reservations required

Sip on wine, warm up with hot mulled wine, and enjoy bottle specials while you browse unique gifts from some of Portland’s most talented local makers. This year’s vendors include:
Giffords Flowers
The Barreled Bee
The Remedy Candle & Apothecary
Coast & Clearing
Sweet and Salty PDX
Luz Jewelry
Nacho’s Honey Art
Plum Deluxe Tea
Comfy & Cozy by Cori
Novel Nomad

Giving Back: Bring a non-perishable food or personal hygiene item to support Esther’s Pantry and receive a complimentary wine tasting flight as our thank you.

Come celebrate the season with us—sip, shop, and support local this holiday!

Sip, shop, and support local this holiday!

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable