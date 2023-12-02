 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Dec 2, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!

Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 2nd 11am - 5pm. This year we are setting up more of an Open Air Market Setting. Utilizing the main winery and our Annex event space our vendors will be indoors with the big garage doors open and lots of heaters going. We'll have several local artisans sampling and selling their products.

Wine tasting is only $15 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of food or personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry Food Bank. Plus special discounts on wine and our special Holiday Sangria!

Vendors Include:
Gifford's Flowers
L and A Poundcakes
Plum Deluxe Tea Company
RAW Woodworks
Cozi & Comfy by Cori
Upcycled Uglies (jewelry)
Henbon Fiberwerks
Rain Dragon Studios Pottery
Saudade Specialty Foods

Flashback PDX Photo Booth

Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 2nd 11am - 5pm. This year we are setting up more of an Open Air Market Setting. Utilizing the main winery and our Annex event space our vendors will be indoors with the big garage doors open and lots of heaters going. We'll have several ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
December (2023)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable