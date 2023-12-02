|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Hip Chicks Holiday Market
Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!
Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 2nd 11am - 5pm. This year we are setting up more of an Open Air Market Setting. Utilizing the main winery and our Annex event space our vendors will be indoors with the big garage doors open and lots of heaters going. We'll have several local artisans sampling and selling their products.
Wine tasting is only $15 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of food or personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry Food Bank. Plus special discounts on wine and our special Holiday Sangria!
Vendors Include:
Gifford's Flowers
L and A Poundcakes
Plum Deluxe Tea Company
RAW Woodworks
Cozi & Comfy by Cori
Upcycled Uglies (jewelry)
Henbon Fiberwerks
Rain Dragon Studios Pottery
Saudade Specialty Foods
Flashback PDX Photo Booth