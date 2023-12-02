Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Support small artisan businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand!



Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market Saturday December 2nd 11am - 5pm. This year we are setting up more of an Open Air Market Setting. Utilizing the main winery and our Annex event space our vendors will be indoors with the big garage doors open and lots of heaters going. We'll have several local artisans sampling and selling their products.



Wine tasting is only $15 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of food or personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry Food Bank. Plus special discounts on wine and our special Holiday Sangria!



Vendors Include:

Gifford's Flowers

L and A Poundcakes

Plum Deluxe Tea Company

RAW Woodworks

Cozi & Comfy by Cori

Upcycled Uglies (jewelry)

Henbon Fiberwerks

Rain Dragon Studios Pottery

Saudade Specialty Foods



Flashback PDX Photo Booth