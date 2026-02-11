Hillsboro Art Walk: Ellen Casalena Fine Artist

Tuesday, November 3 | 5–8pm

Résolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

First Tuesday Art Walk | Featuring Ellen Casalena



Make Résolu Cellars one of your stops during November's First Tuesday Art Walk as we welcome featured artist Ellen Casalena, a fine artist specializing in large-format realism.



From expressive wildlife portraits to beautifully detailed scenes of nature, Ellen's work captures the character, texture and beauty of her subjects. Come explore her artwork up close, meet the artist and discover the stories behind her creations.



Art, Wine & Live Music

> Explore the artwork of featured artist Ellen Casalena

> Enjoy live music provided by Influence Music Hall

> Sip Résolu wines while you browse



Wander the blocks and discover more of Historic Downtown Hillsboro's creative community



Whether you're an art enthusiast, a wine lover or simply looking for a fun evening downtown, we'd love to have you stop in.



Tuesday, November 3 | 5–8pm

> Featured Artist | Ellen Casalena

> Live Music | Influence Music Hall

> Location | Résolu Cellars, Historic Downtown Hillsboro | 262 SE 4th Ave.



No cover. All are welcome!



Start—or finish—your Art Walk at Résolu. Grab some friends, walk the blocks and enjoy a little art, music, wine, and community.



First Tuesday. Walk the Blocks.

More about Ellen Casalena - visit https://ellencasalena.com/