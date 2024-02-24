Hidden Gems: Winter Case Sale!

Our Winter Case Sale includes specials on white wines including our Rosé of Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Pinot noir Blanc, Riesling, and Pinot gris. Enjoy complimentary tastings on all these gems and live music by Garrett Fleming from 3-5pm.



This is a great opportunity to get your hands on some truly special wines with huge discounts on select cases! Enjoy complimentary tastings of all case sale wines during your visit! Salud!



Book a Reservation or Walk-in! Feb. 24th, 12–6pm