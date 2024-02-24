 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Feb 24, 2024 Book Reservation or Walk-ins Welcome!

Hidden Gems: Winter Case Sale!

Our Winter Case Sale includes specials on white wines including our Rosé of Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Pinot noir Blanc, Riesling, and Pinot gris. Enjoy complimentary tastings on all these gems and live music by Garrett Fleming from 3-5pm.

This is a great opportunity to get your hands on some truly special wines with huge discounts on select cases! Enjoy complimentary tastings of all case sale wines during your visit! Salud!

Book a Reservation or Walk-in! Feb. 24th, 12–6pm

We’ve uncovered a few more Hidden Gems!

