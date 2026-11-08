|Location:
|Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|12271 Cook-Underwood Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|https://anichecellars.com/product/vineyard-tour-august-30th-duplicate
|All Dates:
Hecate's Key Harvest Party
Join us for a lovely afternoon of fresh fermented wine, soup, vineyard talks, vine weaving, & storytelling at Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard — AniChe's vineyard down the hill!
Free for Hecate's Key Club members, all others $35 (Family club members can use their points for half off!). Tickets are available at https://anichecellars.com/product/vineyard-tour-august-30th-duplicate and all are welcome.
Fee: $35
A lovely afternoon of fresh fermented wine, soup, vineyard talks, vine weaving and storytelling at Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard, AniChe's vineyard down the hill. Free for club members, $35 for all others.