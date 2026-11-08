 Calendar Home
Location:Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard
Map:12271 Cook-Underwood Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://anichecellars.com/product/vineyard-tour-august-30th-duplicate
All Dates:Nov 8, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Hecate's Key Harvest Party

Join us for a lovely afternoon of fresh fermented wine, soup, vineyard talks, vine weaving, & storytelling at Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard — AniChe's vineyard down the hill!

Free for Hecate's Key Club members, all others $35 (Family club members can use their points for half off!). Tickets are available at https://anichecellars.com/product/vineyard-tour-august-30th-duplicate and all are welcome.

 

Fee: $35

A lovely afternoon of fresh fermented wine, soup, vineyard talks, vine weaving and storytelling at Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard, AniChe's vineyard down the hill. Free for club members, $35 for all others.

Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard
Hecate's Key Estate Vineyard 12271 12271 Cook-Underwood Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
November (2026)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable