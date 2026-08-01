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Location:3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:139 SE 2nd Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: (971) 727-0099
Email:hi@3goats.com
Website:https://www.3goats.com/
All Dates:Aug 1, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tasting Room open regular hours from 1:00pm - 8:00pm. Event is from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. No reservations; first come, first served. Ages 21+.

Headliner Series: Vol. 5

3 Goats Vineyard's signature quarterly event, The Headliner Series, features one local winemaker and two local artisans. Volume 5 will feature winemaker Jean-Michel of Maison Jussiaume, as well as charcuterie from Wedge & Cured and gourmet popcorn from Miss Hannah's Popcorn. This free event will also feature our house acoustic guitarist, Alex Pineda, and is a 21+ only tasting room. We proudly support local independent businesses and can't wait to celebrate our love of wine, food, and music with you!

Featuring vendors Maison Jussiaume, Wedge & Cured, and Miss Hannah's Popcorn

3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room 97123 139 SE 2nd Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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