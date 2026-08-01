Headliner Series: Vol. 5

3 Goats Vineyard's signature quarterly event, The Headliner Series, features one local winemaker and two local artisans. Volume 5 will feature winemaker Jean-Michel of Maison Jussiaume, as well as charcuterie from Wedge & Cured and gourmet popcorn from Miss Hannah's Popcorn. This free event will also feature our house acoustic guitarist, Alex Pineda, and is a 21+ only tasting room. We proudly support local independent businesses and can't wait to celebrate our love of wine, food, and music with you!