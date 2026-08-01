|Location:
|3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|139 SE 2nd Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|(971) 727-0099
|Email:
|hi@3goats.com
|Website:
|https://www.3goats.com/
|All Dates:
Headliner Series: Vol. 5
3 Goats Vineyard's signature quarterly event, The Headliner Series, features one local winemaker and two local artisans. Volume 5 will feature winemaker Jean-Michel of Maison Jussiaume, as well as charcuterie from Wedge & Cured and gourmet popcorn from Miss Hannah's Popcorn. This free event will also feature our house acoustic guitarist, Alex Pineda, and is a 21+ only tasting room. We proudly support local independent businesses and can't wait to celebrate our love of wine, food, and music with you!
Featuring vendors Maison Jussiaume, Wedge & Cured, and Miss Hannah's Popcorn