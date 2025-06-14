 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/June-Comedy-Night
All Dates:Jun 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night

Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy is back—and this time, it’s bringing the laughs with headliner Andrew Sleighter! 🎤 You’ve seen him on Conan and Comedy Central, now catch him live at the winery for a night of gut-busting fun.

📅 Saturday, June 14
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
🍷 We’ve got wine, beer, cider, soda, and all the good vibes
🌮 Food Truck: Birrieria Don Pepe will be serving up the goods

🎟️ Tickets:
• $25 Presale (online until 4 PM day-of)
• $15 for Members (limit 4)
• $35 at the door

This is a 21+ only event—grab a sitter, rally your crew, and come laugh your wine off! 😄

 

Fee: $25.00

Get ready to laugh out loud at Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night with headliner Andrew Sleighter!

