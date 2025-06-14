Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night

Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy is back—and this time, it’s bringing the laughs with headliner Andrew Sleighter! 🎤 You’ve seen him on Conan and Comedy Central, now catch him live at the winery for a night of gut-busting fun.



📅 Saturday, June 14

⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

🍷 We’ve got wine, beer, cider, soda, and all the good vibes

🌮 Food Truck: Birrieria Don Pepe will be serving up the goods



🎟️ Tickets:

• $25 Presale (online until 4 PM day-of)

• $15 for Members (limit 4)

• $35 at the door



This is a 21+ only event—grab a sitter, rally your crew, and come laugh your wine off! 😄

Fee: $25.00