|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/June-Comedy-Night
|All Dates:
Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night
Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy is back—and this time, it’s bringing the laughs with headliner Andrew Sleighter! 🎤 You’ve seen him on Conan and Comedy Central, now catch him live at the winery for a night of gut-busting fun.
📅 Saturday, June 14
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
🍷 We’ve got wine, beer, cider, soda, and all the good vibes
🌮 Food Truck: Birrieria Don Pepe will be serving up the goods
🎟️ Tickets:
• $25 Presale (online until 4 PM day-of)
• $15 for Members (limit 4)
• $35 at the door
This is a 21+ only event—grab a sitter, rally your crew, and come laugh your wine off! 😄
Fee: $25.00
Get ready to laugh out loud at Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night with headliner Andrew Sleighter!