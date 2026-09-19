|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0403/comedy-night--sept-19
|All Dates:
Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery
Comedy Night
Headliner: Sam Miller
Featured Act: Lynette Manning
Host: Thor Aksdal
Date: September 19, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Ticket Information:
Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)
Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)
At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)
21 and Up event 🍻
No outside Beverages of any kind
FoodTruck: Boro Burger NO REFUNDS
No pets 🐾🚫
Fee: $25.00
Enjoy an evening of laughs, great wine, and live stand-up comedy featuring professional comedians. Grab a drink, relax with friends, and experience a fun night of entertainment in our cozy indoor venue. This 21+ event is one of our most popular nights, so reserve your seats early!