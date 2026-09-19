Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Comedy Night

Headliner: Sam Miller

Featured Act: Lynette Manning

Host: Thor Aksdal



Date: September 19, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Ticket Information:



Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)

Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)

At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)



21 and Up event 🍻

No outside Beverages of any kind

FoodTruck: Boro Burger NO REFUNDS

No pets 🐾🚫

Fee: $25.00