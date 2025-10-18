|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0175/Comedy-Night--October-18
|All Dates:
Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery
Comedy Night - October 18
Headliner: Susan Rice -
Featured Act:
Host: Anthony Schuman -
Date: October 18, 2025 📅
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ⏰
Ticket Information:
Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)
Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)
At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)
Additional Details:
🍷 21 & Over Event Only
🚫 No outside beverages (yes, that includes water)
🍔 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House
🐾 No pets allowed
Fee: $25.00
Laughs & wine! 🍷 Join us at Oak Knoll Winery for a hilarious stand-up comedy night! 🎤😂