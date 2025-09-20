Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Comedy Night - September 20





Headliner: Kermet Apio -

Featured Act: Jeremiah Coughlan -

Host: Nathan hart -

Date: September 20, 2025 📅

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ⏰

Ticket Information:



Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)

Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)

At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)



Additional Details:



🍷 21 & Over Event Only



🚫 No outside beverages (yes, that includes water)



🍔 Food Truck: Boro Burger



🐾 No pets allowed

