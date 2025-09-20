 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0052/Comedy-Night--September-20
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Headliner: Kermet Apio -
Featured Act: Jeremiah Coughlan -
Host: Nathan hart -
Date: September 20, 2025 📅
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ⏰
Ticket Information:

Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)
Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)
At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)

Additional Details:

🍷 21 & Over Event Only

🚫 No outside beverages (yes, that includes water)

🍔 Food Truck: Boro Burger

🐾 No pets allowed

 

Fee: $25.00

Laughs & wine! 🍷 Join us at Oak Knoll Winery for a hilarious stand-up comedy night! 🎤😂

