 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0049/Comedy-Night--August-16
All Dates:Aug 16, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Get ready for a night of laughs! Headliner Adam Tiller is taking the stage, with an awesome performance by featured act Todd Armstrong and host Ish Qureshi.

When & Where
Join us on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a comedy show you won't want to miss.

Tickets
Snag your tickets early and save!

Presale: Just $25 when you buy online before 4:00 PM on the day of the show.

Members: Members get a special price of $15 (limit four tickets per member).

At the Door: Tickets will be $35 after 4:00 PM.

The Details
This is a 21 and over event, so grab a friend and come on down! You can chow down on delicious food from the Westcoast Phillyz food truck. Just be sure to leave the pets and outside drinks at home.

 

Fee: $25.00

Don't miss a hilarious night of comedy! It's the perfect night out!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable