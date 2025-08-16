Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Get ready for a night of laughs! Headliner Adam Tiller is taking the stage, with an awesome performance by featured act Todd Armstrong and host Ish Qureshi.



When & Where

Join us on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a comedy show you won't want to miss.



Tickets

Snag your tickets early and save!



Presale: Just $25 when you buy online before 4:00 PM on the day of the show.



Members: Members get a special price of $15 (limit four tickets per member).



At the Door: Tickets will be $35 after 4:00 PM.



The Details

This is a 21 and over event, so grab a friend and come on down! You can chow down on delicious food from the Westcoast Phillyz food truck. Just be sure to leave the pets and outside drinks at home.

Fee: $25.00